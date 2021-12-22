Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Downgraded by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $88.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cerner from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $90.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cerner has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $92.34.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Cerner’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,844,000 after buying an additional 260,136 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after acquiring an additional 172,382 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,130,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.