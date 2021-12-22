Chain Guardians Trading Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $48.38 million and $2.31 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00040109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.66 or 0.00200777 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

