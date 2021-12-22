Charles M. Watts Acquires 5,855 Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Charles M. Watts acquired 5,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $25,117.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BDSX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.22. 101,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,396. The company has a market capitalization of $114.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.98. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($31.93) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Biodesix by 229.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the second quarter worth $2,716,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Biodesix by 28.0% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Biodesix by 278.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biodesix by 258.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 413,826 shares during the period. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDSX. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

