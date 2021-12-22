CheesecakeSwap Token Market Capitalization Tops $259,223.30 (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market capitalization of $259,223.30 and approximately $18.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.11 or 0.08148745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,013.33 or 0.99871538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00074113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00049081 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002675 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

