Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

CHMG opened at $44.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.44 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.18%. Analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 142.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

