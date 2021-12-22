Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHK. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $61.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $69.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

