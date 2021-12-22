Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) versus Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Critical Review

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) and Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Repare Therapeutics and Chimerix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repare Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Chimerix 0 0 5 0 3.00

Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $48.43, indicating a potential upside of 122.35%. Chimerix has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 192.68%. Given Chimerix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chimerix is more favorable than Repare Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Repare Therapeutics has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chimerix has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repare Therapeutics and Chimerix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repare Therapeutics $140,000.00 6,492.77 -$53.42 million ($2.53) -8.61 Chimerix $5.37 million 99.48 -$43.52 million ($1.82) -3.38

Chimerix has higher revenue and earnings than Repare Therapeutics. Repare Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chimerix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Repare Therapeutics and Chimerix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repare Therapeutics -10,941.61% -36.89% -28.61% Chimerix -4,762.96% -58.06% -47.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Repare Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Chimerix shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Repare Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Chimerix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chimerix beats Repare Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc., a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. Its lead product candidate is RP-3500, an oral small-molecule inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors with specific DNA damage repair-related genomic alterations. It is also developing RP-6306, a proprietary drug discovery program for tumors with genetic alterations characterized by CCNE1 amplification; and Polymerase Theta program, a SL target associated with BRCA mutations and other genomic alterations. Repare Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in MontrÃ©al, Canada.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

