Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC) traded down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23. 2,456,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 5,918,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cielo Waste Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$150.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55.

In other news, Director Clayton Donald Allan purchased 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$97,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,743,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,093,374.80.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile (CVE:CMC)

