Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $436.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.62 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $435.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.70.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

