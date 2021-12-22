Citigroup Upgrades Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) to Buy

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $53.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $59.07. The company has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

