Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,131,000 after purchasing an additional 458,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,906,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,918,000 after acquiring an additional 151,757 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,221,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,984,000 after acquiring an additional 894,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,617,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,405,000 after acquiring an additional 427,826 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CFG opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $51.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

