Citrix Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 10,311 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 424% compared to the typical volume of 1,966 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.13. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 382.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

