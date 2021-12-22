City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.68

Shares of City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 53168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Several analysts recently commented on CDEVY shares. CLSA raised shares of City Developments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24.

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

