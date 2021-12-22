Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Clarus posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clarus.

Several research firms recently commented on CLAR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Shares of CLAR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,881. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. Clarus has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $969.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

