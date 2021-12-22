Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Has $7.07 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.4% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 131,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 256,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 32,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 15.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.19.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $172.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.88 and its 200 day moving average is $148.64. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.