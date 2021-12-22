Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) PT Lowered to C$1.14 at Fundamental Research

Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$2.03 to C$1.14 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 300.00% from the company’s current price.

Clean Seed Capital Group stock remained flat at $C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.68 million and a PE ratio of -6.33. Clean Seed Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$0.67.

About Clean Seed Capital Group

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on building the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and advancement of the related SMART Seeder technology. It is also involved in the software development business.

