Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) PT Lowered to C$1.14 at Fundamental Research

Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$2.03 to C$1.14 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 300.00% from the company’s current price.
Clean Seed Capital Group stock remained flat at $C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.68 million and a PE ratio of -6.33. Clean Seed Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$0.67.
About Clean Seed Capital Group
