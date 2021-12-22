Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,330 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.11. The stock had a trading volume of 250,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,443,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $257.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $61.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

