Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Boeing by 105.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Boeing by 309.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $223,059,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after purchasing an additional 397,352 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

BA stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.84. The company had a trading volume of 144,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,290,010. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

