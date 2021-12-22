Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after purchasing an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after purchasing an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,639,000 after buying an additional 274,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 9,466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 224,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $85.89. 38,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,403. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.53 and a 200 day moving average of $87.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

