Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $32.43 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 1.2% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $32,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,055,830,000 after acquiring an additional 312,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,522,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,583,000 after acquiring an additional 445,786 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,431 shares of company stock worth $20,902,144 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $126.31. 19,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,155. The company has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $124.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

