Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 19,964 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,964 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 25,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,065,000 after buying an additional 1,589,475 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.94.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average is $52.98.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

