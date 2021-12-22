Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 38,415 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,415 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 12.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Discovery by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 620,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 230,865 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Discovery by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 17,537 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Discovery by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. 46,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,791,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

