Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 685 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $13,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CERN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 13.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cerner by 0.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Cerner by 141.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cerner by 5.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 510,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,892,000 after acquiring an additional 26,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 6.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.55. 172,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,980. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $92.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day moving average is $76.22.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

