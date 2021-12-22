Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $167.60. 126,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,321,993. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.20 and a 200-day moving average of $167.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.