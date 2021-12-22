Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $465.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,445. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.40. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $366.16 and a 52-week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

