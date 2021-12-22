CloakCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,866.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $1,866.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000731 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00017103 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00011106 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,739,309 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.