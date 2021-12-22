Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,290,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the November 15th total of 31,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other Clover Health Investments news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya acquired 1,739,130 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $812,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CLOV opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Clover Health Investments has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $427.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.01 million. Research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.