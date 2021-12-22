Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,290,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the November 15th total of 31,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
In other Clover Health Investments news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya acquired 1,739,130 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $812,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $427.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.01 million. Research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.
Clover Health Investments Company Profile
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.
Recommended Story: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.