CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) is America First Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

America First Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for approximately 4.6% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 229.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after buying an additional 81,224 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,919,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its holdings in CME Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total transaction of $132,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.79.

Shares of CME stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,074. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.26 and a 200-day moving average of $211.03. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $232.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

