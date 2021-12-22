CNB Bank Has $60,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 896.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after buying an additional 62,916 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

