CNB Bank Invests $33,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 119,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,649,000 after purchasing an additional 197,470 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 159.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 466,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,537,000 after purchasing an additional 286,945 shares during the period.

MBB opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $110.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

