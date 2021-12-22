CNB Bank Takes $230,000 Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

CNB Bank acquired a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 190.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 300.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2,777.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Barclays increased their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.63.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $191.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $196.49.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

