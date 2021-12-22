Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coastal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:CCB opened at $50.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $611.05 million, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.22. Coastal Financial has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 26.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coastal Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,060,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 541.0% during the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 105,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 89,169 shares in the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 45,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 29,431 shares in the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

