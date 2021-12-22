Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognyte Software updated its FY22 guidance to $0.80 EPS.
NASDAQ CGNT opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,400,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 507.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 99,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.
About Cognyte Software
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.
