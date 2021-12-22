Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognyte Software updated its FY22 guidance to $0.80 EPS.

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,400,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 507.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 99,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.