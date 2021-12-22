Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE FOF opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $15.78.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,715 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.