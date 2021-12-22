Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RQI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 77,530 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,221,000 after purchasing an additional 279,379 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

