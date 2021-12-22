Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on February 28th

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
