Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on February 28th

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

