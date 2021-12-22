CoinDeal Token (CDL) Trading 11.8% Higher This Week

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One CoinDeal Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinDeal Token has a total market cap of $531,542.00 and approximately $108.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00040227 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006682 BTC.

About CoinDeal Token

CoinDeal Token (CRYPTO:CDL) is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal . The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars.

