Colliers Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 345.34% from the stock’s previous close.

PFMT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

PFMT stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. 4,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,956. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14 and a beta of -0.82.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Performant Financial will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 281,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,536.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the second quarter worth $11,814,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 1,005.8% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,268,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,199 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the second quarter worth $3,984,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 96.5% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 977,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the third quarter worth $1,718,000. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

