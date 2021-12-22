Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Stake Lessened by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,526 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 1.09% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $1,225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 345.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 51,848 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $621,000.

MUST opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57.

