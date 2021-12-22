Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock Position Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Comerica worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at $2,093,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 14.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $91.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.