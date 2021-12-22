Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,472 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $14,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 495,296 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,229,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,758,000 after purchasing an additional 324,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 929,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,374,000 after purchasing an additional 220,567 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,485,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 622,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,115,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITB opened at $78.54 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.91.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

