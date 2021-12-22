Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Amundi purchased a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,064,375,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in McKesson by 16,720.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,984,000 after buying an additional 384,562 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in McKesson by 496.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 374,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after acquiring an additional 311,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after acquiring an additional 303,884 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.83.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,703,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $236.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $169.09 and a 52 week high of $238.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

