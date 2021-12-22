Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 10,030 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.71% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $13,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 79,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average is $54.65. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $57.77.

