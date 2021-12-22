Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.35% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $15,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 680.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $109.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.83. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $108.54 and a 52-week high of $113.16.

