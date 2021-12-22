CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.39. CommScope posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

CommScope stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. CommScope has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CommScope by 45.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 900,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,181,000 after buying an additional 282,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CommScope by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 917,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after buying an additional 188,728 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in CommScope by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

