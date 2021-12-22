Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.34

Shares of Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and traded as low as $18.20. Community Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 1,230 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its banking services include personal, business, loan center, and retirement planning. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bucyrus, OH.

