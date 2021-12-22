Comparing Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $1.72 million 229.78 -$142.09 million ($2.29) -2.37 Atara Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$306.62 million ($3.62) -4.30

Autolus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Atara Biotherapeutics. Atara Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autolus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Autolus Therapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67 Atara Biotherapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 164.45%. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.23%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Atara Biotherapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics -5,610.45% -55.22% -45.09% Atara Biotherapeutics N/A -87.32% -64.83%

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells. The company was founded by Martin Pule in September 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes Tab-cel, ATA188, ATA2271/ATA3271, and ATA3219. The company was founded by Isaac E. Ciechanover on August 22, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

