Comparing Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) & CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Street Asset Management and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A CI Financial 15.41% 38.28% 8.73%

41.3% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fifth Street Asset Management and CI Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CI Financial $1.23 billion 3.40 $355.32 million $1.48 14.19

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fifth Street Asset Management and CI Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A CI Financial 0 1 8 0 2.89

CI Financial has a consensus price target of $30.94, indicating a potential upside of 47.32%. Given CI Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CI Financial is more favorable than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Dividends

Fifth Street Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 992.9%. CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. CI Financial pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

CI Financial beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fifth Street Asset Management

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

