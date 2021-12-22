Comparing indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor N/A -156.22% -8.42% Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 10.39% 15.51% 8.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor N/A N/A -$73.29 million $3.58 3.16 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $656.90 million 2.12 $58.12 million $2.61 20.21

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for indie Semiconductor and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 4 0 3.00 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.57%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $55.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.55%. Given indie Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats indie Semiconductor on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F. Chang, Yueh-Se Ho, Anup Bhalla, and Sik Kwong Lui on September 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

