Comparing iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iSun and STMicroelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $21.05 million 3.62 -$980,000.00 ($0.31) -22.26 STMicroelectronics $10.22 billion 4.27 $1.11 billion $1.97 24.36

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

iSun has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of iSun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and STMicroelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -12.02% -12.65% -8.70% STMicroelectronics 14.73% 21.30% 12.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for iSun and STMicroelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 1 0 3.00 STMicroelectronics 0 6 9 0 2.60

iSun presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 378.26%. STMicroelectronics has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.36%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats iSun on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSun

iSun, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment comprises of all dedicated automotive ICs, and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog and MEMS Group segment comprises of low-power high-end analog ICs, smart power products for industrial, computer and consumer markets, touch screen controllers, low power connectivity solutions and metering solutions for smart grid and all MEMS products. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment comprises of general purpose and secure microcontrollers, EEPROM memories, and digital ASICs. The company was founded in June 1987 and is headquartered in Plan-Les-Ouates, Switzerland.

